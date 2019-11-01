EZ Mart robbery
Source: Mt. Pleasant Public Safety

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who stole items from a convenience store and took off.

Police said the man grabbed items from the EZ Mart, 1911 South Mission Street, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on October 30.

The man is in his 30s, 5’9”-6’, with light brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hoodie.

If you have any information on who he is, or the incident, call the anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.

