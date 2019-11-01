The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who stole items from a convenience store and took off.
Police said the man grabbed items from the EZ Mart, 1911 South Mission Street, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on October 30.
The man is in his 30s, 5’9”-6’, with light brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hoodie.
If you have any information on who he is, or the incident, call the anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.