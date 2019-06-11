MSP looking to identify person
Source: MSP

Michigan State Police are asking for help identifying a person as they investigate the larceny of a purse, and fraudulent use of a credit cards.

Troopers are asking for help identifying the person, who was caught on surveillance cameras at a Saginaw gas station.

If you have any information, call Trooper Smith at 989-390-0498.

