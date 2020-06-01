Person of interest in property damage case
Source: Thomas Township Police Department

The Thomas Township Police Department is asking for help identifying a person as part of a property damage case.

The department is looking into property damage at State Farm and The Avenue on Gratiot Road, and says the person in the photograph is a person of interest.

If you know who this person is, call officers at 989-781-1300.

