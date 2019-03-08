Saginaw Township Police are asking for your help identifying a woman regarding an ongoing investigation.
While few details have been released, investigators released a picture of a woman who appears to be in a convenience store.
If you know who she is, call Detective Gloude at 989-791-7219.
