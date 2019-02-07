Deputies are asking for help identifying a woman caught on surveillance cameras.
The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office posted the picture of a woman who appears to be carrying an infant car seat.
While the department didn’t say why they were looking to talk to the woman, they are asking for help identifying her.
If you have any information, call the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-4128.
