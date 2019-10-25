Sleeping Bear Dunes is asking for help identifying a structure caught in a photo from 1974.
The National Park shared an aerial image of Platte Point, with a feature highlighted by a red oval.
The photo shows an old road and boat launch into the outflow of Platte River, and into Lake Michigan. In the photo, where the river meets the lake, there is an unidentified structure or land mass.
No one at the park remembers a structure in that location and is hoping for help from the public.
If you remember something, contact their Facebook page by clicking here.
