Do you know where Kayla Cluck is?
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking the Prudenville area woman down.
The sheriff’s office holds a felony arrest warrant for the 21-year-old, stemming from a home invasion charge involving a firearm.
She failed to appear for a pre-sentence investigation, and deputies said it’s believed she left the area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.
