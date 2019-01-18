A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to find whoever killed 19-year-old Mark Anthony “Ant” Bradley.
Bradley was shot and killed while walking down the street on May 12, 2018 at around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Vermilya Avenue near the intersection of Phillis and Lincoln Avenue in Flint.
If you know anything, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Or submit a tip on the P3 app.
