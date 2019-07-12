Police are still searching for suspects after a woman was shot and killed inside a home on Flint’s south side.
Tawaya Mason, 37, was shot at the Evergreen Regency Townhomes on Sunday, June 14, 2015, at about 1 a.m.
Mason was visiting with friends in the 2500 block of Fox Lane when bullets were shot into the home.
Several male suspects were seen running away from the house after the shooting.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward of up $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with more information on this case can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
