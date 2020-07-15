Deputies are asking for help cracking a breaking and entering case.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in happened on July 6 at 10:17 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Five Mile Road in Ingersoll Township.
Deputies say the subject forced his way in through the front door and stole money and jewelry.
The home involved had a Ring video system that captured a vehicle and person of interest.
Investigators said the vehicle appears to be a dark-colored Chevy Malibu or Cruz. They are looking to talk to the man involved, who was wearing a white facemask and gloves.
If you have any information on the vehicle, or person in the photos, call the Midland County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 989-839-4621.
