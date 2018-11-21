Do you recognize this truck? Police are hoping to track it, and its owner down.
Burton Police said the truck was recently used in a breaking and entering at a home in the city.
If you know anything, call Burton Police at (810) 244-1545, or private message them on their Facebook page.
