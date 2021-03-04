As of the second half of this week, we’ve been talking about 50s for next week (the week of the 7th). We’re even keeping an eye on the possibility of 60s in the middle of the week. But through some record searching, the year 2000 comes up a lot for this early part of March. I did some digging and found some interesting statistics for that year.
The early part of March 2000 was record-breaking from a temperature standpoint. Between March 1st and 9th, the high temperature record was broken on three occasions (4th, 7th, and 8th), and came within one degree of the record on the 6th and the 9th. Those records for the 4th, 7th, and 8th still stand to this day. On March 8th, the new record temperature was set at 78 degrees in Saginaw! Flint even hit 80 on that same day, also setting the record there.
Our meteorological setup for this record warmth involved a strong low-pressure system and a sharp ridge. We must look towards the Plains for this low-pressure system.
The low-pressure was located over Nebraska on the 8th, and had a central pressure of 992 millibars (mb). Standard atmospheric pressure is 1013.25 mb, so 992 mb is especially strong for a non-oceanic cyclone (not a hurricane or tropical cyclone). The strength of this low caused large-scale southerly wind for Mid-Michigan, which brought ample amounts of warm air to the area.
This low-pressure was also accompanied by the air flow above the surface. We had a ridge in our mid-level and jet-level winds, which indicated that the warmer airmass had taken-hold on Mid-Michigan. These two features worked together to bring record warmth to Mid-Michigan that week.
Coming back to right now, we won’t particularly have record-breaking temperatures next week, but this warm-up is certainly welcome around Mid-Michigan. Do you remember this record warmth in 2000? Feel free to share your memories in the comments section on our page, we’d love to hear them!
