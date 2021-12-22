The FDA authorized Pfizer’s antiviral pill for COVID-19 treatment for high-risk adults and children 12-years-old and older.
“This is the first treatment of infection that doesn’t require you to go somewhere to get it,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, ear, nose, and throat doctor.
The FDA authorized the pill for emergency use on Wednesday. It is the first such approval but doesn’t beat the vaccine.
“It’s exciting to have an option for treatment. But nothing beats prevention right. Like we can take out your colon if you get colon cancer, but it sure would be nice to prevent the colon cancer. Nobody would say, ‘oh that’s fine. I’ll have colectomy,’” Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala said the pill is for high-risk people 12-years-old and older.
“The purpose of these pills is to stop the virus from replicating, right. So, in general, when you get an infection, if you take this pill, the goal is to sort of stop the ability of the virus to do damage, right, to stop it from replicating,” Mukkamala said.
If given within the first five days of symptoms, it can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 88 percent for that high-risk group. A five-day course of the drug involves three pills twice a day.
“It’s existing technology that’s now been adapted to actually attack the virus. That’s due to covid. But that technology has been available for other viruses in the past. So, it’s just basically modifying something. We didn’t start from scratch here,” Mukkamala said.
In November, the Biden administration said it was buying 10 million treatments for more than $5 dollars.
Pfizer said it’s ready to start delivering immediately.
Merck has also requested emergency use authorization from the FDA for its antiviral pill. The only other antiviral approved by the FDA for covid treatment is Remdesivir, but it is given intravenously, not as a pill that can be taken at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.