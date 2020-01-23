A virus discovered in China is getting some attention in the U.S.
"There's a little bit of a hype that it can be a big outbreak or a big issue,” Dr. Muhammad Khan. “But I would want people to be more calm and more cognizant, and more aware of their surroundings."
The coronavirus virus, first discovered in China, has gotten more attention now that there is a confirmed case here in the U.S.
Khan is an infectious disease specialist physician for Covenant Healthcare.
"It can cause fever, it can cause cough, it can cause difficulty breathing," he said.
Khan says if you come in contact with anyone who has been to the far east recently, you should be on alert.
"Just being cautious, washing our hands, keeping our distance,” Khan said. “If somebody was traveling and came into these symptoms, keeping a little distance from that, that would be the way to be safe."
Khan says there's no cure for the coronavirus. But says if you're a healthy person, that doesn't have a chronic disease, the coronavirus will make you miserable, but it shouldn't be deadly.
"A lot of water, lots of fluids, take Motrin, ibuprofen,” Khan said. “Just relax, rest as much as you can. Keep yourself well hydrated. If there's a fever control it with acetaminophen."
Khan tells us the symptoms of the coronavirus wear off after 5 to 7 days. However, he's confident many of us won't be dealing with the virus anytime soon.
"I think this is going to be very much under control because we've already started quarantining five different airports in the U.S. and being observant of people who are traveling from that part of the world,” Khan said.
