Finally, a breath of fresh air after more than a year of isolation and masks.
“Exciting, hopeful, I can hardly believe it,” said Dr. Richard Bates at MidMichigan Health.
Because the Center for Disease Control and Prevention just released a bombshell recommendation for those fully vaccinated, in most situations you can kiss the mask goodbye.
“I feel like it feels strange, to be honest,” said Victor Alam from Flint. “I feel like it’d feel good but probably weird.”
Of course, there are caveats. The CDC recommends masks for healthcare facilities, transport hubs like airports and bus stations.
Michigan’s mask mandate is still in effect too. The state is reviewing the CDC’s recommendation and if the mandate is lifted, life may start looking normal again.
“Once we’re at a point where everyone who wants one has one, let’s do it, let’s open back up,” said Gabe Farah from Flint.
Alam and Farah are both vaccinated and exited.
“Part of the reason I got vaccinated in the first place was so I wouldn’t have to wear the mask,” Alam said. “Ultimately I’m gonna follow the rules of whatever establishment I’m in, but I’d prefer not to wear it with both shots already in me.”
Others like Brii Thompson from Flint are hesitant about the vaccine and plan to keep masking up.
“I personally don’t understand that because the vaccine prevents you from dying from COVID, it doesn’t stop you from catching COVID so I don’t really see how that would be beneficial,” Thompson said.
Dr. Bates believes this recommendation could sway those who are on the fence.
“We are so close to some herd immunity,” Bates said. “We are that close to reaching that milestone or finish line. It might be just enough for people to say I’m there, I want to be part of the solution.”
