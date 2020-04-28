A Macomb County doctor has been charged for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
Dr. Charles Mok, 56, of Washington, Mich., is accused of submitting false claims to Medicare for services that were never rendered of were medically unnecessary, according to United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.
”Dr. Mok is charged with exploiting the current pandemic to defraud the Medicare program, and putting the safety and health of his patients at risk in doing so. These are serious allegations, and my office is committed to prosecuting any medical professional who attempts to use the Covid-19 crisis to defraud patients or insurers," Schneider said.
According to the criminal complaint, Mok operates Allure Medical Spa, PLLC, located at 8180 26 Mile Road in Shelby Township. However, the company operates 26 outpatient clinics in eight states with at least six clinics in Michigan.
The complaint alleges Mok submitted false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for treatment of varicose veins. The complaint also alleges that some of the procedures were also medically unnecessary as numerous patients received up to 19 Varithena injections per leg and/or up to 12 ablations per leg, well beyond what is medically necessary to treat their conditions, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.
It is also alleged Mok submitted false claims to Medicare for high-dose intravenous vitamin C infusions to patients at a high risk of contracting COVID-19.
"In multiple launch videos, Dr. Mok claimed that Allure offered the infusions because vitamin C reduces the severity of symptoms, duration of illness, and therefore the contagiousness of COVID-19 and significantly increases the immunity system of those who have a high risk for contracting the virus. There are currently no known U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccines or drugs to treat COVID-19," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The complaint also alleges patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 were put in the same waiting room as healthy patients, despite protocols being in place.
