An experimental antiviral pill could be a breakthrough in the fight against covid-19.
Drugmaker Merck said preliminary studies show the pill drastically reduces hospitalizations and deaths.
"Oh, this is great news. It's potentially a game changer for managing covid and it gives us one other opportunity to actually treat patients that are covid positive,” said Lydia Watson, the senior vice president of MidMichigan Health.
Merck reports promising results from their experimental covid-19 pill "molnupiravir."
"It's the first oral, direct acting antiviral drug. It's easily administered. It's going to be 4 pills, twice a day, for 5 days to get the full treatment,” Watson said.
It was tested in 775 adults with mild to moderate covid-19 at high risk for severe disease.
Of the patients who took molnupiravir, 7.3 percent were hospitalized or died at the end of 30 days.
Patients who only took a dummy pill doubled that amount.
"With it reducing hospitalizations and deaths by 50 percent, just by taking pills for 5 days, it's going to make it much more accessible,” Watson said.
It can be used in people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated and could be available very soon.
Merck said they plan to submit their findings to the FDA for emergency use authorization in the next few days.
"As far as we're aware, Merck is already convinced that they will receive the approval and they have already started producing the drug and I believe that the federal government has already promised to purchase a certain amount. So, it really should only take several weeks once we get the authorization,” Watson said.
