Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are falling across the country and in Michigan.
With the weather warming up, more data on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and new treatments is showing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
While the state's COVID-19 numbers are doing well, Dr. Suzanne Bradley said now is not the time to let up.
"The numbers are dropping slowly, I mean, they appear to be a great, a great change, but remember we're starting from Mt. Everest. About 500 cases on average per day. We're only at a 179," Bradley said.
The University of Michigan professor of internal medicine said unvaccinated people are still at risk, even during low transmission periods.
"If you have a mild case of COVID, you may not have developed a robust immune response, and a number of people have gone on to get repeated episodes of COVID-19," Bradley said.
If you got COVID-19 and are now trying to get immunized, Bradley said you can get your shots as soon as you feel better.
That also goes for kids. Even though they generally get over the virus easily, Bradley said unvaccinated children are 70 times more likely to die.
"So, the problem is, that we can tell you what your risk is as a population, but for individuals, it's not easy to predict who's going to do poorly," Bradley said.
She said fourth doses are recommended for the very immuno-compromised and the long-term future of the virus is on the horizon.
"What we're going to see is seasonal COVID, kind of like seasonal flu. Where you're gonna have more predictable outbreaks nationwide, and then you're gonna have little pockets that may bubble up in local areas," Bradley said.
Bradley said the coming warmer months should provide the same relief like last year. The real test will be next fall.
