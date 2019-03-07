Television host and icon Alex Trebek fearlessly announced his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer to the world this week.
“There’s many patients that beat the odds, and having a positive attitude really helps,” Dr. Elizabeth Paulus said.
Paulus is a surgical oncologist at Covenant Healthcare.
She has been treating patients with pancreatic cancer for more than three years now. She said a person’s age or physical condition is not as important as the stage of the disease.
Paulus explained more than half of patients usually wind up with stage four before it’s identified.
“It’s very hard to detect. Usually the way that we find out a patient has pancreatic cancer is when they turn yellow or jaundice,” Paulus said.
Paulus also said stage 4 patients can’t receive surgery because of the cancer’s advanced state. However, she said there are other options.
“So he’ll be looking at chemotherapy options and possibly clinical trials,” Paulus said.
For those who know of, or have been affected by stage four pancreatic cancer, there are options for treatment at Covenant.
As for Trebek, he is asking for viewers’ support and prayers as he vows to fight this deadly disease.
“I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” Trebek said.
As few as five to seven of every 100 people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer survive five years afterwards. It also accounts for 7 percent of all cancer deaths.
