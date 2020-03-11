With the coronavirus COVID-19 being classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), people are wondering what the exact symptoms are that they should look out for.
Many people are wondering how they can tell if they should be treated or not.
“You really can’t tell, not at first anyway,” said Dr. Matthew Deibel, medical director with Covenant Emergency Care Center.
Deibel said if you start to develop a cough or fever, it does not mean you have the coronavirus. He said the symptoms are very similar to the flu.
“If it’s just a cough, fever, stay home. There’s not a point of coming to the emergency department,” Deibel said.
However, Debiel said if you are having issues with breathing as well to visit an emergency room.
“Now on the other hand, if you’re having a hard time breathing, just like any other illness, come over to the emergency department. If needed, call 911 first,” Debiel said.
Debiel said there is good news for people who catch the virus.
“Most people actually have very mild symptoms. Roughly 80 percent are just going to have a cough, shortness of breath, maybe a low-grade fever. But they’re really just going to have nothing more than what kind of feels like a bad cold. However, we do know that for some people, particularly the elderly and also those with lots of medical problems, they’re at risk for this mild illness to become much, much worse,” Debiel said.
Debiel is advising people to speak up and ask a doctor about their symptoms before going to the hospital.
“If you ever have a question, or you’re not sure what to do, give your doctor a call and they will help advise you where to go,” Debiel said.
