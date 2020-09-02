The start to fall season is around the corner and doctors are advising the public to watch out for symptoms of both the flu and COVID-19.
According to medical experts, their symptoms can look and feel quite the same.
“In both cases, you can have a fever, you can have a cough, you can feel short of breath, you can have body aches, you can have vomiting, diarrhea, you can have a headache. Either one of these, so it’s difficult to say which one it’s going to be,” said Dr. Matthew Deibel, medical director at Covenant Health Care Emergency Care Center.
Dr. Deibel said that while both viruses are similar, for COVID-19 some patients can develop a loss of taste or smell.
Dr. Deibel is encouraging people to get tested and stay in touch with their doctor if they start to feel sick. He also wants people to take the necessary precautions to help prevent them from catching either of the viruses.
“One is all of us get the flu vaccine this year, that’s going to minimize the amount of flu that’s circulating. And the other is those tried and true principals of social distancing, wearing a mask, and hand hygiene. That’s going to prevent both viruses, or minimize the spread of both viruses as we do that consistently,” Deibel said.
