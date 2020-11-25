A vaccine for the coronavirus could arrive in Mid-Michigan in a matter of weeks.
Doctors believe emergency use authorization from the FDA for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is just around the corner.
The Saginaw County Health Department said it is preparing to receive and safely store the Pfizer vaccine as they say it will likely be the first to arrive.
“The vaccine may be coming to local communities in the next couple of weeks,” said Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department.
Harrington said a COVID-19 vaccine could be here soon. She took part in a Facebook video with infectious disease Dr. Nicholas Haddad and Dr. Delicia Pruitt.
Haddad talked about the side effects that may come along with the vaccine.
“The side effects have been very rare,” Haddad said.
He said the most common side effects, if any are experienced at all, include fatigue, muscle aches, headache, and discomfort or redness at site of injection.
Haddad said vaccine tests have only been done on thousands of people. He said new problems could arise when the vaccine is widely distributed.
“When we have the vaccine tried on millions of people, we may find some rare side effects,” he said.
Haddad went on to say he thought the vaccine could be available to everyone by the spring. He said it’s important for everyone to get both shots a few weeks apart to shield themselves from COVID-19.
“A week or so after completion of the second dose, people are protected,” Haddad said.
Haddad said right now, there isn’t enough data to know if people who had COVID-19 need to take the vaccine. He also doesn’t know yet if the vaccine will need to be taken every year. Research is still being done to find those answers.
Haddad said the only way to get back to normal anytime soon is to have 70 percent of the population vaccinated.
“With all of the science that has been placed in this vaccine, I think we can say it’s as safe as we expect during this short period of time,” Haddad said.
