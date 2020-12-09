Medical authorities from the United Kingdom are warning people who have severe allergic reactions to avoid Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes after two individuals who took the Pfizer vaccine suffered adverse reactions during the country's first mass vaccination program of about 40,000 people.
Dr. Norman Chapin, chief medical officer with the McLaren Bay and Thumb Region, said it's too early to tell what these reactions mean.
"It's too early to tell because none of these anaphylactic reactions were noted when they were testing the vaccines,” Chapin said. “We really don't know if it impacts whether or not the vaccine will work or not."
Chapin said with vaccine trials, it's not uncommon for people to experience symptoms afterwards, but advises those with severe allergies to consult with their doctor first.
"No, I don't think we should be worried if those symptoms that have been reported occur,” Chapin said. "Obviously, if the symptoms become more severe, or they don't go away within 24 hours, anything out of the ordinary that concerns someone, then I think they should obviously call their physician and contact them for advice."
The Pfizer vaccine comes in two doses, which need to be taken separately for the vaccine to work properly.
"It appears that a single dose of the vaccine will induce immunity in just over 50 percent. I think the number was 52 percent of people getting just a single dose of the vaccine will have immunity,” Chapin said. “We don't know whether that immunity will last as long as if you get two doses, but after you've had two doses that's where we start to see the 90 to 95 percent protection level."
