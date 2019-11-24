Is the colder weather leaving you to feel run down and sick?
If it is, there’s a perfect home-made remedy that will help.
“What makes you feel better is a nice warm bowl of soup when you’re sick,” said Donnie Krzysiak.
Krzysiak’s House Restaurant in Bay City is bringing on the broth.
So if you’re feeling under the weather, skip the medicine and get a chicken noodle soup prescription from Lincoln Street Pediatrics and take it straight to Krzysiak’s.
“I said I’ll even give them half off on the soup, make the kids feel better,” Krzysiak said.
It’s a remedy that’s as old as time.
“It’s a good meal at home, a good meal at home with a nice warm bowl of soup on a good, cold day,” Krzysiak said.
This idea to prescribe chicken noodle soup all started from a simple trip to the doctor’s office.
“My daughter was, I took her to Lincoln Pediatrics,” Krzysiak said. “The doctor called into the room and she goes ‘why are you bringing your daughter here? You have the best medicine in the world at your own place.’”
The newly formed partnership has blown up on Facebook.
“Everybody’s really excited, all the way to the point where people are saying ‘I’m changing my doctor to go to her because we want your soup,’” Krzysiak said.
Krzysiak’s didn’t say how long they’ll honor these prescriptions so get it now while you can.
How can I apply for a job as a proofreader for your online content? I have never seen so many articles with words missing or not spelled correctly!
