As temperatures drop and leaves fall, fall allergies are ramping up.
Allergies are no longer limited to just spring due to all the climate changes and varieties of vegetation in Michigan.
“I get a stuffy nose, runny eyes, congestion, cough.” Said Becky Wenzel.
Wenzel like many others that suffer from seasonal allergies.
Allergens are everywhere, year-round too!
“Fall allergies usually start beginning of August with weed pollination then persistent until we usually get the hard frost which usually is end of October or November or whenever Kylee tells us the first hard frost is coming,” said Jonathan Horbal, DO. Board Certified Allergy/Immunology.
Usually, allergy symptoms are a runny nose, itchy eyes, and a scratchy throat. Some people wonder their bodies get so irritated?
“Mainly ragweed is the predominate weed this time of year, but it can be all the weeds. There’s also a small component of mold out.” Horbal said.
Fall can be one of the worst allergy seasons, but not all seasonal allergies are created equal.
It is Michigan after-all, the weather is constantly changing. Dr. Horbal told TV5 the most common allergen now in Fall is ragweed. But in Winter, its cold and people are indoors more often with less ventilation. That spikes indoor allergens like danders and dust mites.
Spring allergies usually happen in March, when the snow starts to melt. The decaying leaves can expose people to molds. On top of that, there is the main Spring allergen, tree pollen.
In Summer, temperatures are warming, and people are outdoors more often where the main Summer allergen is grass.
Now there is no complete cure for seasonal allergies, but there are ways to feel more comfortable. Just ask Wenzel, who is no stranger to receiving treatment.
“It's like I have a cold, I'm sick. But once I come in and get my shot, then in like an hour and a half later it's like nothing,” Wenzel said.
Of course, everyone is different, and the best way to detect your allergies and to find out what treatment is best is by talking to your doctor.
