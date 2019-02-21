European tour dates for the rock group that recently won a Grammy award for best Rock Album have been rescheduled until fall.
The Frankenmuth born band Greta Van Fleet is made up of brothers Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka, and their longtime friend Danny Wagner.
In a post on social media, the band commented the last 18 months of touring leading up to their Grammy win is taking a toll on them physically.
“Josh currently has a relentless upper respiratory infection,” the group posted to its European Fans on Facebook. “His doctor has required extended rest as the only path to recovery.”
The band rescheduled dates for the rest of this month and into mid-March to the month of November.
During a much-needed rest the band will “recalibrate our balance,” and plans to honor tickets during the rescheduled tour.
“We are heartbroken in sharing this setback with you and hope you can understand this painful decision,” the band stated, adding their promise to give fans an unforgettable experience once they are all healthy.
Following the brief hiatus, tour dates resume at the end of March in Santiago, Chile.
