If we stay locked down at home, we put the brakes on the spread of COVID-19 but our economy plummets.
If we ease restrictions, we can return to work but may risk a second wave of the virus.
There’s no easy solution but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is looking to announce a safe strategy to begin reopening certain businesses by the end of the week.
“I want to be clear we will likely need another short-term extension of the stay home stay safe order,” Whitmer said. “When we do start to re-engage it will have to very thoughtful and precise mitigating risk to all and mitigating the risk of a second wave.”
“No one knows exactly what’s going to happen if we relax the stay at home order,” Doctor Norman Chapin from the McLaren Bay Region.
Chapin says as we reopen, we need to continue monitoring the number of cases and deaths and increase our testing.
“We just need to do the continued surveillance,” he said. “The hand hygiene, the social distancing. We’re going to continue to recommend people wear masks when they are in crowds. When they are in areas they could come into proximity with other people.”
Chapin says there’s good news too. If there is a second surge our hospitals are stocked on equipment and prepared.
“All of us recognize the risk of a second surge and all of us have plans in place,” Chapin said. “We have plans quickly to focus on that problem, restrict other patients from coming into the hospital and to make sure we have adequate resources.”
It’ll be a situation our state will have to monitor day-by-day, case-by-case.
But hopefully soon we can start to slowly return to normal: business-by-business.
