Scientists have discovered that the coronavirus is mutating but what exactly does that mean for future infections?
"Is it becoming more dangerous, that is a very good question, to which we have no definite answer," said Doctor Nicholas Haddad, an infectious disease expert with CMU Health.
He says viruses naturally reproduce themselves and this reproduction can cause mutations in their genetic code.
But he also says that this is no reason for people to panic.
"We have four coronaviruses that are common in the winter, that circulate like influenza,” he said. “So, people when they're exposed and get the disease from them, typically form some form of transient immunity. So, we're hopeful with corona that will occur."
And Haddad says while we don't have a vaccine, scientists are currently testing for a way to keep people immune while also adapting to these mutations.
"Not the entire portion of the virus, or proteins are mutating,” Haddad said. “Some spike proteins are, but some are stable. And scientists look for a stable part of the organism, for which a vaccine is formed."
