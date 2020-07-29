Kids and COVID-19 is the topic on the minds of many parents as the new school year inches closer and closer.
Educators, employees and families are wondering what the outcome may be for children heading back to the classroom.
“One tiny silver lining is that children overall tend to get no disease or mild disease,” said Dr. Mary Moore who specializes in pediatrics.
Moore spoke in a press conference on July 29 with the Saginaw County Health Department. She says nationally, only 8% of overall COVID-19 cases are children under the age of 19 and while some pediatric cases have resulted in death, locally, this hasn’t been the outcome.
“In Saginaw County alone, we’ve had 147 children, individuals under the age of 19, who had COVID and you can see the peak is that 20 to 29 year, 309 patients, but it goes across including our senior citizens.”
Now, Dr. Moore says parents should also be on the lookout for a different syndrome that could potentially follow COVID-19.
“This is a young child who will have had COVID, or had exposure to COVID, and then seems to recover and then days to weeks later will come in with this multisystem inflammatory syndrome and get very ill,” said Dr. Moore. “It’s very rare, but important to be aware of this condition. We’ve had one case in Saginaw to date.”
While a COVID diagnosis is for children, there are some more at risk than others.
“I think, again, the one tiny silver lining is that they have mild disease,” said Moore. “But they can get it and our special needs children are very high risk for developing severe COVID. Also, our youngsters that happen to have type 2 diabetes or happen to be very very heavy are high risk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.