Health experts warning about what could happen once we stop social distancing and open the state back up.
"I do think there’s going to be a second wave,” said Doctor Dennis Cunningham, medical director and infection control at McLaren Health Care. “I’m not convinced that’s going to hold off until the fall or winter when we have our next influenza season."
Cunningham doesn't think it's going to be as big of a problem as it is right now.
"I don’t think it’s going to approach the numbers we’ve been seeing in the Detroit metro area,” he said. “I think it’ll be much lower than that."
Cunningham believes there will be sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 until there’s a vaccine.
But when it comes to battling the flu and COVID at the same time by next winter he doesn't think it's going to be as devastating.
"For every one case there are probably dozens and dozens of cases we don’t know about," Cunningham said.
He says somewhere between 25 and 50 percent of patients infected with the novel coronavirus never develop symptoms.
And those people will likely be immune from getting the virus again and spreading it in the future.
He says by coupling that with COVID antibody testing, by the middle of the next flu season, COVID-19 could be much more under control.
"we have a large number of people infected, I suspect that we will become immune as a society and have very small number of cases," Cunningham said.
