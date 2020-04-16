With the president releasing a three-step plan to reopen the country and its economy, health experts are taking a closer look at just how effective these measures could be.
"My concern is that it's moving pretty fast," Dr. Dennis Cunningham an infection prevention specialist with McLaren Healthcare.
He says while the plan provides several guidelines for opening larger venues like sports arenas, restaurants and movie theaters, he's advising state governors to do so slowly and cautiously.
"I would hope the governors are going to rely on their medical experts to help them plan how to do things," Cunningham said.
He also says other parts of the plan that include allowing nonessential travel or reopening of small businesses like stores, bars or gyms need to be done at a gradual pace, so that the virus doesn't rise up again.
"I anticipate everything will be gradually restarted, you may see more businesses open but again I don't think we're going to have the large crowds initially until we have a better feel for what our new normal is," Cunningham said.
