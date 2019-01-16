A judge has agreed to release a 77 year old Detroit area doctor who is charged in a scheme to distribute opioids and bill insurance providers for unnecessary treatments.
The Detroit News reports that Dr. Rajendra Bothra must liquidate a retirement account to cover the $7 million bond.
Prosecutors argued that the native of India might flee the country if released.
Bothra will be confined to his home with an electronic tether.
He and five other doctors are accused of prescribing opioids to induce people to visit their office.
The indictment says patients were forced to undergo other treatments.
Nearly $500 million was billed to insurers, mostly Medicare and Medicaid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.