Many people crowded a West Michigan beach this past weekend.
Partygoers were at Diamond Lake Sandbar for a Fourth of July party, and many of them were not practicing social distancing or wearing a mask.
“It looks like a lot of fun, but having said that, all these people in close proximity, I really worry about spreading COVID-19,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham with McLaren Health Systems. “Is it really gonna be worth it in another week when we have a spike in cases?”
Cunningham said a lot of health care workers have been working hard during the pandemic to save lives. He said seeing videos like this is frustrating.
“As a medical professional, it’s gotta be frustrating to see that. It’s disheartening honestly,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said although Michigan is doing better than other states, we still have hundreds of new cases reported each day and high transmission rates. He said if COVID-19 were to surge again, hospitals could easily be overwhelmed.
“As we go further west in Michigan. We’re more sparsely populated and there’s not as many hospitals. When they get overwhelmed, it’s not like there’s another hospital 15-minutes away you can transfer people to,” Cunningham said.
One of the party's organizers said that they did make announcements warning people to try and not get too close. He said they wanted their freedom instead and wanted to have fun.
Cunningham said there is a way to party or safely celebrate which is social distancing. He said he’d think carefully before going out to party.
“I’d really think carefully. Do you have any severe risk factors to get COVID? Do you have contact with somebody more likely to get severe COVID disease? If the answer is yes, you definitely should avoid it,” Cunningham said.
