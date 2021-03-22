Monday the state reported 4,800 new cases of COVID since Saturday with six deaths. The number of deaths appears low when compared with the upward trend of new COVID cases.
A health expert said that relatively low number shows the vaccines are working.
“These are the cases by numbers, as you can see this is the spike here during late December early January,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease specialist with Central Michigan University College of Medicine.
The number of COVID-19 cases then was around 5,000 to 6,000 daily but recently, COVID-19 cases in Michigan have been trending downward. That is until this month.
“As you can see there’s an uptick in the past two weeks of March. On March 18 there were 2,156 cases,” Haddad said.
An uptick from the 700 cases per day reported in February. Haddad said the increase is due to people letting their guard down, especially during spring break
“People are loosening their guards when they travel, partying not being that careful,” he said.
But there is some good news
“The death curve looks much nicer we can see here since early January, it’s a nice down tick,” he said.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan decreasing from 100 deaths per day in December to around two to three deaths per day. Haddad said there’s a perfectly good explanation for this.
“Which is vaccination,” he said.
So far there are three available COVID-19 vaccines and eligibility continues to expand with the expectation that all adults will be eligible for vaccination next month.
“Really great news this is why we need to keep working to get everybody vaccinated and make sure that people are excited to get vaccinated because this is the way out of the pandemic,” Haddad said.
