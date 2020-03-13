Flattening the curve. A phrase medical professionals like Doctor Michael Jaggi, director of emergency services at Hurley Medical Center, are talking about these days.
"All these measures are really about what we talk a lot about, flattening the curve," Jaggi said.
As the coronavirus spreads, national, state, and local leaders are trying to mitigate its impact. All in an effort to make sure our healthcare system isn't overrun with sick patients.
"So instead of in the first week you get this big peak of surge of disease burden and people are running to the ERs and everywhere you flatten it out,” Jaggi said. “It doesn't mean that your end number, the total number of people getting sick at the end of the year or the month is any different. The goal is to bring it out nice and flat or flatten it out I should say. So, that we can handle the disease, the surge, and we have the capacity to do so."
Dr. Lydia Watson is the senior vice president and chief medical officer for MidMichigan Health. She says all the closings and cancellations announced this week is the best way to reduce the reach of covid-19.
"Based on the history of viral pandemics, we know that if we keep people further apart that we're less likely to spread it,” Watson said. “We may get it under control and then that steep incline of the curve will start to plateau and then hopefully fall."
Watson says we must all do our part to get through this pandemic. In the meantime, she tells us her hospital is doing everything it can to be ready.
"We're developing backup plans to be able to have still the resources to be able to take care of the community," Watson said.
