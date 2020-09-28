Getting the flu vaccine, doctors say, is more important than ever this year.
The flu and the coronavirus have similar symptoms, and an increase in flu cases could overwhelm the health system.
But some parents are hesitant to get their children vaccinated due to concerns about side effects and effectiveness.
"One other thing that we heard that was unusual for this year was that they're afraid to bring the kid into a provider's office, because they don't want to expose the kid to COVID," said Sarah Clark with C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.
A new poll by the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital found that one-third of parents say their child is unlikely to get the vaccine.
But the same percentage of people believe it's more important this year.
Tammy Wright and her husband will be getting their vaccines.
"I know that each flu shot every year does not protect against every strain of flu out there,” said retired nurse Wright. “But I think it’s important to be prepared and armed for whatever might come at you whatever kind of flu strain you get, it's important. I would rather have a chance of being twenty percent protected than zero."
That extra protection could come in handy over the next few months.
"One of the benefits of the flu vaccine is that it lessens the severity,” Clark said. “In cases where the individual does, in fact, get influenza, vaccinated people are much less likely to have serious complications and hospitalizations."
Thousands of children are hospitalized, and some die every year due to the flu.
While we are waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine, doctors recommend not waiting for a flu shot.
