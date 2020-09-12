This weekend you can help out a good cause with a sweet treat.
Ziggy’s Ice Cream, located at 11304 S. Saginaw St in Grand Blanc, is holding a fundraiser to support two causes the co-owner is passionate about, Henry Ford’s Hermelin Brain Tumor Center and Game On Cancer.
Doctors and staff from Henry Ford Health System will serve ice cream from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13.
This effort is near and dear to co-owner Kate White as she is a survivor of glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.
“I am positive that I am here today to tell my story because of the fast action and outstanding treatment provided by my Henry Ford care team,” White said. “This experience has made me much more empathetic and grateful to be alive. If my story can offer hope, optimism, and the willingness to be brave in the fight, then I feel like I am giving back to those who’ve cared for me, those who are also on this journey, and those diagnosed after me.”
White was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer in May 2019 after experiencing severe and consistent headaches she believed were caused by stress.
When the pain got too severe, she had to take migraine medication each morning to make it through her day.
Henry Ford Health System said this led to her diagnosis when her symptoms worsened.
After undergoing an “awake” craniotomy by Dr. Adam Robin, White completed six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy under the care of Mira Shah, M.D., radiation oncologist at Henry Ford Hospital, and Dr. James Snyder, a neurosurgeon at Henry Ford Health System.
“While cancer, especially brain cancer, is one of the scariest diagnoses a person can receive, it’s important to remember that treatment options have come a long way in recent years and continue to improve through research and innovation,” Snyder said. “The support of our donors and members of the community at events like this one at Ziggy’s has had a tremendous impact on research and providing assistance for patients who need it as they go through treatment.”
While White’s road to recovery has been difficult, she is back to working full-time and feeling like herself again.
Henry Ford Health System said White did suffer from short-term memory loss after the surgery.
She wasn’t sure if she would have the cognitive abilities and the stamina to keep working as a doctoral student.
But with help from her professors, colleagues, family, and friends, she is back in school to complete the Ph.D. she started before her diagnosis, while also running Ziggy’s Ice Cream.
Dr. Snyder and Dr. Robin, who helped in White's recovery, will be volunteering at the fundraiser.
Game On Cancer is a partnership among the Henry Ford Health System, the Detroit Lions, and the Detroit Pistons that provides help to cancer patients and supports cancer research funding.
In its sixth year, Game On Cancer has raised more than $5 million, thanks to the support of donors and fundraiser participants.
