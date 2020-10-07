Three Michigan medical doctors are opposing what they call Republican legislators’ anti-science COVID-19 approach.
They are calling on the lawmakers to work with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to save lives.
“More than 170 studies across 16 nations, six continents show that very common simple interventions such as wearing masks and social distancing do lower the risk of community spread and community COVID-19 infections,” said Dr. Stephanie Markle, critical care surgeon.
Last week, the Michigan Supreme Court canceled the governor’s authority to issue emergency orders in the COVID-19 pandemic without legislative consent.
These doctors say research proves Whitmer’s orders to date have saved Michiganders by the tens of thousands. They also said any opposite approach is dangerous.
“After eight months of this pandemic, the COVID-19 pandemic, the evidence is increasingly clear. We know what can reduce infections and keep people safer and minimize pain and suffering,” said Dr. Ijeoma Nnodim Opara, pediatrician.
The doctors want Republican cooperation to pass five key pieces of legislation.
- Require masks be worn in all indoor locations with no exceptions.
- Enable the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to call for stay-at-home orders in counties with outbreak spikes.
- Expand rapid-response tests for schools, businesses, and anyone who has been exposed.
- Support community health efforts to hire and train contact tracers.
- Provide financial and educational support to individuals who must quarantine.
“By reigning in COVID-19 the right way, using science to guide us, we can make businesses, schools, and public life safer so people can enjoy their freedom without putting their lives or the lives of others at risk,” said Dr. Farhan Bhatti, family physician.
(1) comment
Please review the twitter page of each of these "doctors" listed in this article. EVERY one of them have posted nothing except anti-republican rhetoric. Their comments in this article are extremely political and not based on actual facts/science. Look up their twitter pages.
