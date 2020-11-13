COVID-19 is a crisis that is intensifying in Mid-Michigan counties.
“These numbers are not what we expected to be seeing at this point. We have more COVID now than we did when we were under a stay-at-home order in the spring. That’s really concerning,” said Marita Hattem-Schiffman, president of MidMichigan Medical Center-Central region.
In just a week, Mid-Michigan counties have racked up hundreds of cases. Genesee added more than 1,300, Saginaw more than 1,000, and Midland and Bay Counties had more than 500 cases each.
Also on the rise are hospitalizations.
“We have the highest number of hospitalized patients right now. Each of our hospitals are experiencing higher numbers of hospitalized patients with COVID than we’ve ever experienced,” said Matthew Deibel, medical director of emergency care at Covenant Healthcare.
Case counts are reaching heights that tower over peaks from six months ago. Daily peaks in May for Bay, Genesee, Midland, and Saginaw Counties didn’t top 50. Now, before reaching the end of November, the highest daily peak for Saginaw County is 255, Genesee County is 242, Bay County is 159, and Midland County is 53.
All of these increases have Dr. Stephanie Duggan, with Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw, worried about the fate of holiday gatherings.
“There’s nothing more I would rather do than be with my family around the same table that we’ve been around for 50 years. But I don’t think it’s going to happen. And we all need the community’s support,” Duggan said.
That is something area doctors are agreeing on. They are pleading the community act now and act fast.
“We need the help from the community to flatten this curve,” Deibel said.
