Doctors are warning about potential dangers of vaping as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating vaping-related respiratory illnesses.
It's a growing problem across the country, some respiratory illnesses so severe, they result in respiratory failure.
Numerous people across the country have ended up in the hospital, all with serious respiratory conditions. And all have one thing in common:
"It seems to all be associated with folks that are vaping."
Michigan's DHHS announced Wednesday it is investigating six reports of severe lung disease that seem to be tied with vaping.
All six cases happened over just a 60 day span, and on top of that the Centers for Disease Control are looking into nearly 200 similar cases across the U.S.
"We know there's enough problems amongst the different clusters that've occurred around the country so far that it is related to the vaping,” said Dr. Russell Bush, the Saginaw County medical Examiner. “But as far as a particular substance being found that's causing it routinely, that's not as far as I know been identified yet."
Trying to isolate the exact cause is hard enough, what's also concerning is how popular vaping is becoming for kids and teenagers.
"School systems now are quite concerned about that in particular especially with being associated with pneumonia and lung infections and other lung-related problems," Bush said.
And doctors say if you plan to vape, be warned.
"It's not any better for you than smoking cigarettes," Bush said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.