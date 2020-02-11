The state is now suing manufacturers of PFAs, the chemicals blamed for contaminating drinking water of nearly two million Michigan residents.
It is an issue at the center of a new documentary focusing on the community of Oscoda. That’s where public health warnings were issued due to the prevalence of PFAs around the old Wurtsmith Air Force base.
The film is called “No Defense, the U.S. Military’s War on Water.” It tells the story of their involvement in the growing PFAs contamination crisis in Oscoda.
Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Sara Ganim decided to bring the film to life after researching places in the country without clean drinking water. That research led her to Oscoda where five public health warnings have been issued due to PFAs contamination from the former Wurtsmith Air Force base.
“The movie is about the contamination of drinking water and surface water at military places all over the country and the people that that has affected. So the veterans who were on those bases and drinking that water that was affected. And also present day folks in the community,” Ganim said.
Tony Spaniola is one of the many residents in Oscoda who said the contamination has affected his every day life. He is glad their story will be told through the documentary.
“I think it’s really, really important that our story gets out and more importantly that the story is out in a way that focuses on the impact that people are having in our daily lives.
The exclusive preview of the PFAs film documentary will take place on Feb. 19 at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor at 7 p.m.
