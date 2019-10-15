A Mid-Michigan man has admitted to having around a million images and videos of child porn, according to court records.
Michael Brian Montney was arrested last month following an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Detroit.
A federal agent said Montney was identified as a potential purchaser of child pornography on Sept. 18, and a special agent went to his home in Genesee Township to talk to him.
During the conversation, Montney told the agent “he had child pornography on his desktop and provided consent to search his home and his electronics.”
According to court documents, Montney admitted to purchasing, accessing, and downloading child pornography from the internet. And he told the special agent he looked at child porn every day, before and after work, for around an hour at a time.
He also admitted to using the email address associated with purchases of child pornography made from a specific website. In fact, according to court documents, Montney provided investigators with the names of two separate websites that he used to purchase child porn. He said he had at one time paid for access “month to month but that he had recently purchased a one-year membership for $200.”
Documents show he told investigators he estimated he had around one million images and videos of child porn, and said “Oh, I’m collecting them.”
Montney did deny any hands-on sexual conduct with underaged children.
He said that around 15-years-ago, he touched the thigh of a girl around 9-years-old in a sexual manner to see if she would get excited. Court documents also show he admitted to touching the genitalia of a two-year-old boy when he was around 19.
He is facing child pornography charges.
