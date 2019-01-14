The Dodge Ram 1500 took home some big honors at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
The most awarded full-size truck in America won Truck of Texas, MotorTrend Truck of the Year and as of Monday morning, North American Truck of the Year.
Vice President of Ram Trucks of North America, Jim Morrison, said Monday’s victory was particularly sweet.
“It’s nice to be able to win that here at home. These trucks are made right here in Detroit and to celebrate that award in Detroit is something special,” Morrison said.
One of the many reasons the Ram 1500 won so many awards is because of its interior. The center console has several options. The truck also features a 12-inch touch screen with about every option imaginable.
Ram calls the 1500 a “no compromise truck” because it’s just as good at hauling a load as it is at hauling a family.
“Whether you’re three big dudes, you can fit across the backseat, or whether you’re putting in three kids across the back, you’ve got the best in class leg-room, 43 inches,” Morrison said. “It’s got great connectivity. You can plug in all of your phones. You can plug in everything to keep it charged.”
Morrison said it is at the best at doing everything, and its sales reflect that.
“We’ve had 20 percent growth for the last three, four months since the new Ram 1500 has been on the marketplace and up to full speed. And last month our sales were up 47 percent,” he said.
Monday was a big day for Ram. In addition to winning North American Truck of the Year for the 1500, Ram also unveiled the 2500 the Heavy Duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.