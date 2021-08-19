A mid-Michigan dog is undergoing another round of surgery after she was tied up and left in deplorable conditions with no food, water, or shelter. The animal was forced to chew off its own leg to free itself from a pile of wood that fell onto it and trapped it.

Bonnie Kanicki, the director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control, said the dog received immediate urgent care when she was found.

“The dog was in urgent vet medical care within about 45 minutes once the officers got the call. Once they left the building and seized the animal and got the dog under care it was within an hour. That's pretty remarkable,” Kanicki said.

Kanicki said the prognosis is still good. While some have reached out to adopt the dog, she is not available yet because of the ongoing investigation.