The Flint Police Department is investigating after a dog was fatally shot over the weekend.
Police said the shooting happened near Franklin and Oklahoma.
According to police, the dog died the same day.
Police are investigating the shooting. They said there aren’t any suspects at this time.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
