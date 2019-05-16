It was a long journey, but it appears a wayward dog will soon be going home.
Bay County Animal Control said that on March 22, law enforcement officers brought in a stray two-and-a-half-year-old lab/pit mix, named Benny.
While he was microchipped, staffers said the information on the chip was for a prior owner that was stationed on a military base in Kentucky, and Benny had been adopted to a new family.
In April, Benny was featured on Bay County’s weekly Facebook video which highlights various cats and dogs available for adoption.
That’s when staffers were contacted by a family in Modesto, California, claiming to be Benny’s humans.
It appears Benny had escaped shortly after the family had moved to California, and somehow, he traveled from Modesto, California, to Bay County.
Arrangements have been finalized to get Benny back to his family, and he will be leaving on May 21 to be reunited with his family in California.
Jim Barcia, Bay County Executive, said: “We are delighted that our staff was able to reunite Benny with his family in Modesto, California. This story has a happy ending and I am very proud of the work done to get Benny home.”
