A Genesee County dog groomer accused of roughing up a dog has been arraigned, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Pickard, 44, is facing one count of animal cruelty, which carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in prison.
The animal abuse investigation started after a video surfaced online in February showing a groomer being rough with a dog at Family Pet grooming in Burton.
In a Facebook post, Pickard claimed the dog attacked him before he lost control.
