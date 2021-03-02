Michael Pickard
(Source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

A Genesee County dog groomer accused of roughing up a dog has been arraigned, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Pickard, 44, is facing one count of animal cruelty, which carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in prison.

The animal abuse investigation started after a video surfaced online in February showing a groomer being rough with a dog at Family Pet grooming in Burton.

Genesee County sheriff opens animal abuse investigation after video of groomer surfaces

In a Facebook post, Pickard claimed the dog attacked him before he lost control.

Stay with TV5 for continuing coverage on this story.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.