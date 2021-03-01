IMAGE: Dog groomer investigation

A Genesee County dog groomer is facing an animal cruelty charge following an animal abuse investigation.

The groomer was arrested on one count of animal cruelty, which carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail.

The investigation into the groomer began after a video surfaced on social media of the man being rough with a dog on the grooming table. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man in the video and brought him in for questioning in early February.

He is lodged in the Genesee County Jail awaiting arraignment, which the prosecutor said will likely be Tuesday morning.

