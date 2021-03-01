A Genesee County dog groomer is facing an animal cruelty charge following an animal abuse investigation.

The groomer was arrested on one count of animal cruelty, which carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail.

A video last month sparked outrage across social media and led to the arrest of a pet groomer in Burton.

The man works at Family Pet grooming and daycare and according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, he has taken steps to show remorse.

“He wrote an apology letter and wanted people to know in the animal community that he cares for animals but it's hard to see that when you look at the video,” Swanson said.

The video shows the man rough housing a dog named Walter. In a Facebook post the groomer claimed the dog attacked him before he lost control.

“He tried to justify it by saying the dog bit at him but there was no evidence of that,” Swanson said.

Swanson said the dog’s owner wasn't aware of the incident but was upset when he saw what his dog went through. Walter is doing ok.

“The dog is fine and all of the other dogs that were actually at the groomers we got them to their owners,” he said.

The groomer will be arraigned Tuesday morning on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

“The dogs are safe. He’s held accountable and the community can rest assured that at the sheriff’s office and my administration we don’t stop."

He is lodged in the Genesee County Jail awaiting arraignment.