Many of the businesses closed back in March will now remain closed until the end of May.
The executive order signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday night extends the temporary ban on dine-in services and public accommodations like bars, theaters, gyms, and casinos.
“It has been unreal, emotionally, financially. This is something that no one could possibly ever imagine or knows how to even deal with,” said Melissa Ruthig, owner of Golden Paws Pet Spa in Saginaw Township.
Ruthig’s business has been closed since Whitmer issued the Stay Home, Stay Safe order in March. She said she doesn’t understand why the governor has shut down pet grooming businesses.
“I really wish that she would see that we have very limited face-to-face contact with people,” Ruthig said.
Ruthig said the longer this situation goes on, the more dangerous it gets for pets. That’s because their owners may try to groom them themselves, which may not always turn out well.
“We are definitely seeing injuries. I have personally seen photos of dogs that have been cut, scraped, burned, sheared right down to the skin where it’s just not healthy for the dogs,” Ruthig said.
Ruthig is already making plans for what her reopening will look like. That includes PPE for all staff, not accepting collars, leashes, or coats from customers, curbside pick-up only, and no customers allowed inside.
She said she has no idea when she will be back in business, but she is holding out hope for May 15.
Ruthig is $60,000 in the hole and she doesn’t know how much longer Golden Paws Pet Spaw can keep going.
“We will try our hardest to stay open, but it’s difficult. Every day the bills are stacking higher and higher and higher,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.